BOW Street are through to the first round proper of the JD Welsh Cup courtesy of a dramatic own goal in stoppage time.
Joshua Mazzarella was unfortunate to deflect a shot past his keeper Ben Edwards on 92 minutes which gave Penycae no time to get back into it.
Following the recent 2-2 draw between the two sides in the Ardal North East, this was always going to be a close contest.
Jack Orbell gave the visitors the advantage after 19 minutes but the Magpies hit back through Rhys Hughes and Caio Carruthers to lead at the break.
Penycae showed great fight to get back on level terms through Toby Nash on 55 minutes but Street finished strongly and created their own luck.
Dolgellau are through to the first round proper of the JD Welsh Cup after a comfortable 6-0 win against Llanidloes at Cae Marian on Saturday.
For the second week running, Dol scored five first half goals to make the second halves of both games a formality, this time capped off with a clean sheet.
William Gruffydd set the ball rolling with the opener on three minutes in one of football’s oldest cup competitions, quickly followed by a second by Rob Evans.
Teenager Osian Morris scored his first goal since his return from injury on 13 minutes with Gruffydd and Dion James rubbing salt into the Daffs’ wounds before the break.
Gerwyn Williams brought up number six on the hour with Ioan Roberts picking up a third consecutive man-of-the-match award.
Machynlleth bowed out of the competition after being beaten 3-0 by visitors Llannefydd.
There wasn’t much between the two sides on the day with Mach creating numerous chances.
But their tier three opponents were clinical in front of goal with Gwion Owen (2) and Samuel Jones finding the back of the net.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.