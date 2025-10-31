Shakedown and the opening competitive stage take place on Thursday at Kuragaike Park. Friday features a loop of three familiar stages to the east – Inabu/Shitara, Shinshiro and Isegami’s Tunnel – that will each be repeated following mid-day service. Saturday takes crews north-east for the new Obara stage plus more familiar Ena and Mt Kasagi tests, all of which will be repeated in reverse order after a tyre-fitting zone at Enakyo Park. A new super special stage in Toyota City rounds out the day.