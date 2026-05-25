LLECHRYD capped a long, demanding and highly successful season by lifting the Costcutter Ceredigion League Bay Cup with a 2-1 win over Llandysul at Parc Emlyn on Saturday.
Having already sealed the Division One title on the final day and added the League Cup, they completed a historic treble against strong opposition.
Llechryd, who had beaten Felinfach and Lampeter Reserves en route, fell behind early as Luke Evans struck after just three minutes. But they responded well, showing resilience in a tightly contested first half.
The game remained finely balanced after the break until momentum swung Llechryd’s way. Will Evans calmly converted a penalty on 74 minutes before adding a second from the spot three minutes later to turn the game around.
Josh Grota was sent off in stoppage time after a second caution, but it came too late to prevent Llechryd securing a deserved victory.
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