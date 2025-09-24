WELSH teenager, 17-year-old Henri Cynwyl, and co-driver Catrin Price led the two-day junior McRae Rally Championship over the weekend at Knockhill, Scotland gaining a 15-second lead following five gruelling stages on the first day.
The Rally Challenge saw the likes of Jimmy McRae (five times British Champion), Jon Armstrong (Rali Ceredigion winner 2025) and Gwyndaf Evans (British Rally Champion), with guest speakers Petter Solberg and Swedish race car driver, Stig Blomqvist entertaining the crowds.
Henri, from Ponthirwaun, who recently co-drove at Rali Ceredigion and will be co-driving this weekend at Epynt, was invited to compete at the Junior Rally Challenge.
“I was honoured to be there amongst the rally legends. The stages were technical and included gravel, concrete and tarmac, but really suited the car. We had four of the fastest times over the weekend and were leading,” said Henri.
On day two, the crew maintained their lead until Stage 8 where they sadly clipped a tyre on a tight chicane and snapped the steering arm which forced them to stop on stage.
After repairing the car and getting it back on track, Henri and Catrin decided to get back out and had the second fastest time on the final stage of the day. Sadly, with a 10 minute penalty, the crew finished in 13th position overall.
Catrin, from Dolgellau, said: “It was a privilege to compete in such a prestigious event. Henri demonstrated real talent and determination throughout the weekend and I’m extremely proud of what we achieved together as a team.”
Henri would like to thank his co-driver, his service crew – Josh Clark and all of his sponsors for supporting his rallying career. Henri is currently leading the F1000 British Junior Championship and will head to Harlech in October for the penultimate round.
