OVER 150 runners entered the Cardigan Running Club Mayor's 10km Race held on Sunday which was started from Gwbert Road by Mayor-elect Elaine Evans who was deputising for Mayor Olwen Davies.
They completed a challenging 10km course in good weather, which took in a number of hill climbs with the finish line at Cardigan Secondary School fields.
Overall race winner and first male in a time of 34.05 was Cardigan Running Club's very own David Cole who recently also completed the Eryri (Snowdon) Marathon, crossing the line in fourth place.
Last years Mayor's Race winner Ollie George came in second crossing the finish in a time of 34.47.
First female Polly Summers who completed the race in a time of 39.30.
Race winners were:
Open male: 1, David Cole; 2, Ollie George; 3, Dylan Lewis
M40: Dylan Lewis
M50: Stephen Williams
M60: Jeremy Rowlands
M70: Richard Marks
Open female: 1, Polly Summers; 2, Sian Jones; 3, Lucy Richards
F35: Bethan Williams
F45: Celia Boothman
F55: Lou Summers
F65: Mandy Colbourne
All category winners received prizes sponsored by Welsh Winds Distillery.
Money raised from the event will go to local good causes.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.