ABERYSTWYTH and District Darts League held its first ever youth competition on Wednesday which was open to all players under the age of 21, with great support from locals at Penrhyncoch football club too.
There were tightly-contested games throughout the evening and even a couple of 180s.
Jaelan Brown beat Ifan Lewis 3-1 in the final.
Both players received a trophy and Jaelan took home a brand-new Unicorn dartboard thanks to league sponsor Unicorn Darts
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.