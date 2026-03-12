THE sound of rally cars once again echoed around Lampeter on the evening of Saturday, 7 March as the annual Bro Caron Rally, organised by Lampeter and District Motor Club and sponsored by Windy Corner Coaches, got underway.
This year’s start location was Ysgol Bro Pedr, where every car underwent full safety and documentation checks before the Drivers’ Briefing.
The briefing opened with a minute’s silence in memory of five‑year‑old Harry, son of Joni, one of the club’s active members, who sadly lost his battle with cancer the previous week.
Just before midnight, the first cars set off on the 93‑mile route, weaving through the narrow lanes around Lampeter and out towards the Llandeilo area. A fuel halt at Manordeilo allowed crews to regroup before tackling the tight Carmarthenshire lanes on the return leg towards Lampeter.
At around 4am, competitors, marshals and officials were welcomed back to Lampeter Rugby Club, where Sara Wyn and her team served a well‑earned breakfast
Around 40 trophies were then presented to the leading crews.
The overall winners were Arwel Hughes Jones and Dylan John Williams from Pen Llŷn in their red Ford Escort. Second place went to Richard Jerman of Montgomery and co‑driver Alan James of Carmarthen, also in a Ford Escort.
Two Lampeter Motor Club crews followed in third and fourth: Arwyn Jones with Mathew Pryce, and Owain Rowlands with Owen Rowcliffe.
Thanks were extended to everyone involved in staging the event, particularly the organising team for their months of hard work. Appreciation was also given to landowners and supporters, including Windy Corner Coaches, Protyre, Huw Lewis Tyres, LPS Gwili Jones, DD Evans and Sons, LAS Recycling Ltd, Ysgol Bro Pedr, The Black Lion Hotel, Manordeilo Fuel Station, Llanbedr PS, Lampeter Rugby Club, Dyfed‑Powys Police, Motorsport UK officials, and all marshals.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.