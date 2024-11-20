THE Rhayader Motor Cycle club held their annual Billy Mills Trial at Saintswell Practice Track for the first time on Sunday, 17 November, writes Malcolm Bates.
This was a new trials venue for the club, held there by kind permission of Adam Rees, and had attracted a good entry despite the damp conditions.
A large Intermediate class made up of regular trials riders and off season enduro riders saw Oswestry’s Paul Sagar display great skill in losing just eight marks over a very challenging course.
Runner up was Cyfronydd’s Neil Bowden with Mark Vaughan of Knighton third.
Following him was a tight battle with Michael Gray edging out enduro rider Jack Cadwallader on a tie break with fellow enduro men Gethin Humphreys and Roger Holland just a mark behind.
Llandrindod Wells’ Brianna King took the prize for the best youth rider on the route with a respectable 39 marks beating many intermediate riders.
On the clubman course, Devils Bridge’s David Bower just edged out Chester’s Lee Bishop by one mark with Machynlleth’s Aled Humphreys a further mark adrift.
Presteigne’s Stuart Ruell aboard his Montesa held off Knighton’s Martin Neary, on an Ossa to win the Twin Shock class.
It was a family affair for the Jones family of Llanidloes, with father, Edward riding the intermediate course, while older son Rees Jones took the clubman youth prize and younger son, Harry Jones had to settle for second place as he was pipped by Rhayader’s Harrison Rees in the easy route youth class.
Best on the easy route was Clifford’s Mervyn Powell aboard his glorious sounding classic 350cc AJS four stroke machine to take the Twin shock award while Llandrindod’s Paul Lewis won the adult class.
The club organises many adult off-road motorcycle events during the year including Trials, Hare 'n Hounds, Enduro's & the ever popular Evening Motocross Series.