DEEP in the hills of Felindre and hot on the heels of round two, the Central Wales Auto Club organised the third round of the Mid Wales Centre Trials Championship at a new venue to the club, writes Malcolm Bates.
Hugo Jervis of Llanidloes making his first appearance in this year’s series, made light work of the experts class, losing just four marks on lap one followed by a clean second lap, just one slip up on lap three and finishing with a clean last lap to finish well ahead of Thomas O Sullivan.
It was much tighter contest in the Intermediate class with Hereford's Edwyn James just three ahead of runner up Aled Jones of Aberangell closely followed by host club riders Mark Vaughan, David Brick and Adrian Morgan.
A disastrous maximum on the first lap by Llanyre's Steve Plain left the door open for Ross on Wye's Gordon Brown to win the clubman class with brother Ken topping the Sportsman class from Newtown's Mike Jones.
Yet again, the Clubman twin-shock class had a close-run result with Stuart Ruell pipping Clayton Rowson from Mathew Bradbury.
Idris Jones of Aberangell again top the youth Intermediate class while Corris' Megan Roberts topped the youth Sportsman class ahead of Harry Furber.
The Championship takes a rest until the 18th May, when it goes to the North of the Centre for the fourth round to be hosted by Bro Cader MCC.