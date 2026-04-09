THE practice day for the opening round of the Enduro GP World Championship in Italy. is being held today.
Locals from the Cambrian News area who will be taking to the start line on Friday evening at Custonaci near Sicily include Sion Evans from Lampeter riding a TM Moto run by a satellite works team in the Junior 2 class for bikes over 250cc.
Also out there will be Rees Jones from Llanidloes riding a KTM in the youth class, Rhayader’s Alex Walton will be in the main Enduro E3 class riding a TM Moto riding against some of the best riders from around the world including the current World Champion Josep Garcia.
The main two days of racing will take place on Saturday and Sunday with 132 competitors from some 17 nations bidding for a good haul of points towards their World Enduro championship campaign this year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.