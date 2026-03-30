THE opening rounds of the ACU British Enduro Championship took place over the weekend as the Rhayader Motor Club hosted the challenging Jack Frost Enduro.
Both Saturday and Sunday counted as separate rounds for the British and Welsh Championships.
Racing began at 9am on both mornings, with Saturday featuring four laps for all classes — around 120 miles of tough off‑road terrain based at Cwmithig Hill. One special test was held there, with the second at Saintswell near Bwlch y Sarnau.
Saturday brought bitterly cold weather and hail showers, but Sunday delivered persistent rain. Organisers reduced the distance accordingly.
Several local riders impressed by reaching the finish on day two.
In the Elite Championship class, Llanidloes’ Rees Jones secured a top‑10 on his Yamaha 125, while Lampeter’s Sion Evans finished 12th on his PAR Homes TM. In the Expert ranks, Rhys Evans (NC Emlyn) claimed 16th on his Pelican Inn‑backed Kawasaki, closely followed by Carwyn Rosser on the ET James Kawasaki.
In the Ladies Elite Championship, Delun Davies took 5th on her Yamaha, while Chrissie Harcourt secured 2nd in the Ladies Clubman class.
The Clubman category saw a strong ride from Harry Best on his KTM, finishing 5th — just 1.5 seconds behind Ben Evans. Justin Harcourt and Josh Joynson placed 11th and 12th respectively, both on Betas, with Alwyn Morgan 14th.
In the Clubman Vets Over‑50s, Lampeter rider Gareth Davies completed both days on his Yamaha from Dalton’s ATVs in Talsarn. With many rivals retiring, he now leads his Welsh Championship class.
In the British Elite Championship, Jack Edmondson (KTM) took Saturday’s overall win, while Manx rider Jamie McCanney claimed Sunday’s victory on the Factory Triumph. Rhayader’s Alex Walton finished 4th on Sunday aboard his PAR Homes TM.
Local favourite Kris Price delighted supporters by winning Sunday’s Expert class on his Beta.
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