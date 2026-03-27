WITH spring finally upon us, and after a long, wet winter, our fisheries are now opening again.
One of my top recommendations for this time of year is Dinas Reservoir, near Ponterwyd. This is a multi‑method fishery, allowing fly, worm, or spinning.
It’s a fantastic water for both beginners and experienced anglers, with a strong head of fish and weekly stocking.
Another excellent venue is Llyn Clywedog, near Llanidloes. This is a fly‑only water offering superb bank and boat fishing.
It’s also stocked weekly, and the rangers are always on hand with advice.
With water temperatures still on the cold side, fish will generally hold close to the bank.
The most effective methods at this time of year tend to be lures fished deep and slow.
As temperatures rise, we should start to see more fly life and terrestrials on the water, and the fish will begin moving up through the water column to feed on natural sources.
Tight lines everyone!
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