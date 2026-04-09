Daniel Jones 58:24 and 3rd MO, Dylan Lewis 58:42 and 3rd MO, Polly Summers had a phenomenal run to finish as 1st Female and also claimed a new course record for females in 1:00:25, Simon Hall 1:01:22, Dylan Davies 1:01:22, Wyn Evans 1:01:48, Dan Hooper 1:02:16 and 3rd M50, Dylan Harcombe 1:02:25, Mike Davies 1:02:33, Lucy Richards 1:05:52 and 1st FO, Celt Eustace 1:07:10, Matt Clarke 1:08:00, Sion Tansley 1:08:08, Kevin Jones 1:08:16, Alexander Price 1:08:19, Layla Omar-Davies 1:09:37 2nd FO, Tudur Jones 1:10:17, Nicola Williams 1:10:46 and 3rd FO,Eilir Evans 1:10:52, Jo Summers 1:11:03, Nia Rees 1:11:11, Kristopher Griffiths 1:12:24, Wyn Thomas 1:12:25, Ceri Summers 1:13:15, Stephen Kenworthy 1:15:04, Keith Evans 1:15:10, Geth ap Phylip 1:15:20, Hedd Morse 1:16:55, Hugo Alberski-Douglas 1:17:54, Alix Arndt 1:19:14, Simon Reed 1:19:21, Sara Jones 1:19:37, Delyth Crimes 1:21:46 and 2nd F55, Nathan Topham 1:22:25, John McDonagh 1:23:25, Richard Marks 1:24:29, Paul Gough 1:25:09, Nathan de Pablo 1:27:30, Michelle Billing with a new PB in 1:28:06, Nicola Williams 1:29:46, David Thomas 1:29:48, Tony Hall 1:31:22, Vicky Phillips 1:31:27, Pamela Carter 1:34:04, Emma Richards 1:34:55, Michael Taylor 1:35:47, Sarah Puetz 1:38:16, Jamie Puetz 1:38:36, Eirlys Evans 1:40:28, Dorian Rees 1:47:53 and Jane Holmes 1:49:21.