THE Westonbirt Half Marathon takes place on the land of The National Arboretum on an incredibly beautiful, varied and interesting route as it takes runners through the different areas dedicated to specific species.
George Eadon and Carwyn Davies made the journey over the Prince of Wales bridge to take part with both having great races, George finishing in 1:29:09 and Carwyn 1:41:56.
Another year has flown by and it’s the start of another busy season of club races for Sarn Helen Running Club with its first club race Teify 10 taking place on Easter Sunday.
Weather conditions were dry and sunny but with a blustery wind, almost ideal for running a race on country roads over a fast, flatish course.
This year’s race attracted a record number of 201 runners, 53 of which represented Sarn Helen.
Ollie George had a superb race to finish second overall in 56:47 and 1st MO, Rhodri Williams smashed his previous PB by over 8 minutes in 57:59 and was 2nd MO.
Daniel Jones 58:24 and 3rd MO, Dylan Lewis 58:42 and 3rd MO, Polly Summers had a phenomenal run to finish as 1st Female and also claimed a new course record for females in 1:00:25, Simon Hall 1:01:22, Dylan Davies 1:01:22, Wyn Evans 1:01:48, Dan Hooper 1:02:16 and 3rd M50, Dylan Harcombe 1:02:25, Mike Davies 1:02:33, Lucy Richards 1:05:52 and 1st FO, Celt Eustace 1:07:10, Matt Clarke 1:08:00, Sion Tansley 1:08:08, Kevin Jones 1:08:16, Alexander Price 1:08:19, Layla Omar-Davies 1:09:37 2nd FO, Tudur Jones 1:10:17, Nicola Williams 1:10:46 and 3rd FO,Eilir Evans 1:10:52, Jo Summers 1:11:03, Nia Rees 1:11:11, Kristopher Griffiths 1:12:24, Wyn Thomas 1:12:25, Ceri Summers 1:13:15, Stephen Kenworthy 1:15:04, Keith Evans 1:15:10, Geth ap Phylip 1:15:20, Hedd Morse 1:16:55, Hugo Alberski-Douglas 1:17:54, Alix Arndt 1:19:14, Simon Reed 1:19:21, Sara Jones 1:19:37, Delyth Crimes 1:21:46 and 2nd F55, Nathan Topham 1:22:25, John McDonagh 1:23:25, Richard Marks 1:24:29, Paul Gough 1:25:09, Nathan de Pablo 1:27:30, Michelle Billing with a new PB in 1:28:06, Nicola Williams 1:29:46, David Thomas 1:29:48, Tony Hall 1:31:22, Vicky Phillips 1:31:27, Pamela Carter 1:34:04, Emma Richards 1:34:55, Michael Taylor 1:35:47, Sarah Puetz 1:38:16, Jamie Puetz 1:38:36, Eirlys Evans 1:40:28, Dorian Rees 1:47:53 and Jane Holmes 1:49:21.
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