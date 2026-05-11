NICKY Grist believes this year’s Nicky Grist Stages (Saturday 11 July) will deliver one of the event’s best routes yet, with smooth, fast and demanding stages set to provide a great challenge for competitors.
And as a rally legend with 21 FIA World Rally Championship event wins – including two RAC Rally victories with Juha Kankkunen (1993) and Colin McRae (1997) and three Safari Rally wins (all with McRae) – there is no questioning Nicky’s knowledge and experience when it comes to evaluating special stages!
This year’s Quinton Motor Club-organised event celebrates 17 consecutive years of title sponsorship from Nicky Grist Motorsports.
Nicky founded the company in 1995 (whilst he was still co-driving for Kankkunen in the Toyota Castrol Team Celica GT-Four) and within 10 years Nicky Grist Motorsports had become the place to go in the UK for Stilo helmets and intercoms and other top-level motorsport safety equipment such as tailor-made and off-the-peg race suits, HANS/FHR devices, fireproof underwear, co-driver equipment, Lazer LED lights, race and rally seats, awnings, garage accessories and much more.
It now also has its own exclusive NG branded products.
Each year Nicky offers Nicky Grist Stages entered competitors a discount on selected items, delivered free of charge to the event’s service area on the eve of the event.
This year’s Builth Wells-based Nicky Grist Stages will be a round of six major championships – the Protyre Autocare BTRDA Rally Series, Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship, HRCR Rally Master Challenge, Kingfisher Insurance Motorsport English Rally Championship, TCS Plant Rally Challenge and ANWCC Rally Championship.
There will be around 44 stage miles in Monument, Crychan (named ‘Bowlsey’ in honour of the late Pete Bowles, a long-time Quinton Motor Club committee member, former Nicky Grist Stages winner and Clerk of the Course), Halfway and Route 60 – with crews tackling the four stages in the morning, before repeating the loop in the afternoon following a midday service halt on the Builth Wells RFC pitch.
s usual, road mileage will be kept to a minimum, guaranteeing an action-packed day for competitors, marshals and spectators.
"Neil Cross and his team have put together a fantastic route for this year’s Nicky Grist Stages – it will be another great challenge for all the crews, and a route that everyone will enjoy,” says Nicky Grist.
“We have the four favourite stages of the rally, with most of it run in different directions. At least 50% of the route is run on roads not used last year, and there is a new finish to Route 60 – so there will be a lot to look forward to.
“The road conditions are really smooth, so a fast rally is in store.
“It promises to be another fantastic event, and I’m looking forward to seeing you all in Builth Wells in July."
“Working with Nicky, with his wealth of rallying experience, ensures that we can configure the very best stages on the gravel roads on the Mynydd Epynt military range and Crychan forest complex,” said Neil Cross, Nicky Grist Stages Clerk of the Course.
“Keeping the Nicky Grist Stages route fresh also guarantees we can offer an exciting new challenge each year.”
2026 Nicky Grist Stages – Important Dates and Times
Sunday 17 May, 18:00 – Regulations Published
Monday 18 May, 18:00 – Entries Open
Friday 26 June – Seeded Entries Close
Monday 29 June – Final Instructions and Route Details Announced
Wednesday 8 July – Final Entries Close
Friday 10 July, 15:00-20:30 – Scrutineering, Groe Park (Service Area)
Saturday 11 July, 08.31 – First car starts
Saturday 11 July, 15:30 – First car finishes
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