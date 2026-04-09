“We had a good test yesterday and made some very positive steps with the Toyota Yaris. The car worked well on Rally North Wales, but I felt there were some things that could be improved and by exploring a few things during the test I feel that we’ve made some steps in that direction. Hopefully that will help this weekend. “In fact, as the road was wet in the morning and dry in the afternoon, it was nice to get a mix of conditions which should benefit us not just for this weekend’s Severn Valley Stages but the season ahead.” Osian Pryce said: “Having now driven the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t be aiming for a win on the Severn Valley Stages this weekend. “There wasn’t much doubt in my mind that I’d gel with the car, yet it was still reassuring to know that everything I’d heard about the Toyota was correct and I felt comfortable in it straight away. “I’m also happy with being seeded at car number one. At the end of the day, I won the rally two years ago, so it’s our turn to run first on the road and I’m looking forward to it. Having a clean road ahead might even suit me. It is what it is, and we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out.”