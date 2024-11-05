THE Motorsport UK Probite British Rally Championship has unveiled its calendar of events for the 2025 season.
In a bid to ensure costs are reduced at all levels of the championship, Britain’s premier rallying series will feature six rounds on the UK mainland.
In its 67th season, the BRC will retain its focus on high-profile and more challenging rallies, adding a new rally to start the season to compliment a tried and tested roster.
Delivering an action-packed campaign, the 2025 BRC season will continue an equal split of asphalt and gravel rallies, encompassing some of the best stages in the UK, each with its own unique features and formats.
A new addition to the BRC, the East Riding Stages Rally will provide a scintillating curtain raiser for 2025 and offers an earlier start to the season for eager crews.
In April, the series heads for the world-class gravel of the Severn Valley Stages which once again offers one of the longest one-day gravel events in the country.
Threading its way through classic stages from the Wales Rally GB archives, the Builth Wells-based event takes crews into iconic tests such as Myherin, Sweet Lamb and Hafren.
The Scottish Borders play host to the Borders Competitions Jim Clark Rally which, after upping the ante with a longer route in 2024, is all set to extend mileage once again this year with an impressive two-day format.
After the extended summer break, the Scottish gravel calls as the Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally returns to the roster near Aberdeen.
September will once again offer the opportunity for the BRC contenders to go toe-to-toe with some of the best drivers in Europe at theJDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion.
The Aberystwyth-based closed-road encounter provides arguably the toughest rally of the season and in a change to 2024, the event will count for one scoring opportunity.
Witnessing a fitting season finale in 2024, the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally will once again bring the curtain down on the BRC.
With stages steeped in history, the North Wales forests provide an exciting contest to potentially decide the title, as Wales Rally GBs of the past echo across through trees whilst the BRC could once again crown its champions at the Brenig stop line.
Round 1 – East Riding Stages Rally – Beverley – 23 February; Round 2 – Severn Valley Stages – Builth Wells – 12 April; Round 3 – Borders Competitions Jim Clark Rally – Duns – 23-24 May; Round 4 – Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally – Banchory – 8-9 August; Round 5 – JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion – Aberystwyth – 5-7 September; Round 6 – Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally – Llandudno – 25 October.