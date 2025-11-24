DESPITE the nasty rain showers Rhayader & District Motor Cycle & Light Car Club’s Billy Mills Trial still attracted an entry of over 50 riders to the Saintswell Enduro Centre by kind permission of Adam Rees.
County Councillor Geoff Morgan was on hand to flag off the competitors on the four-lap course consisted of mud, streams and rocks which proved slippery after the showers.
In the hotly-contested Intermediate class, South Wales visitor Jason Galvin pipped Cemmaes Road’s Meilyr Evans by two marks, with Gavin Richards third and Mark Vaughan in fourth.
On the same route, Old Radnor’s Marvin Brookes took the youth intermediate win whilst his father Scott Brookes won the Clubman class on 20 marks.
Rounding out the other places in the clubman class saw second and third places being decided by a tiebreaker with Keiran Heycock getting the nod from Bryncrug’s Ian Jewell.
In the Pre 65 class, Bishops Castle’s Clayton Rowson with his 500cc Ariel pipped Kevin Ellis on his 250cc Triumph, with Llandrindod Wells’ motorcycle dealer, Steven Plain winning the clubman twinshock class on his Yamaha.
Allun Hemmings won the Sportsman class, with Crossgates’ Tim Davies winning the Sportsman Twin shock class on his Fantic. Meanwhile in the Youth Easy class, Corris’ Megan Roberts won from Gethin Hughes of Bromsgrove.
The club thanked the landowner, competitors and the observers who stood out in all weathers.
