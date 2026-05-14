THE hillside track at St Harmon, just outside Rhayader, will reverberate to the sound of competition motorcycles on Wednesday evening, 27 May, when the long-awaited return of the Welsh Open Motocross Championship takes place.
And there’s a brilliant national-class entry taking part, including last year’s winner Conrad Mewse, top UK GP star Ben Watson, as well as top Welsh rider Adam Sterry.
Also staring in this fantastic line up are Taylor Hammal, Bobby Bruce, and Henry Williams who will hoping to field a strong challenge in front of the large crowd at the Cwmythig Hill circuit and hoping to earn some of the big prize money on offer.
The circuit which had a major revamp last season with the newly-introduced American-style jump along the start straight is looking its best. The circuit also features a downhill ski jump, wall of death berm and the infamous 65ft finish line table top jump plus the popular 125ft uphill triple jump.
With practice at 5.30pm and the first race at 6.30pm there’s a 10-race programme, three races per group, Pro/Experts, Clubman/Veterans and Novices/Ladies, with the popular Grand Final ‘dash for cash’ race at the end of the evening for the top Pro/Experts onthe night.
The circuit, virtually the whole of which can be seen from any one vantage point.
As well as the 10 races, there are trade stands, catering facilities, licensed bar, a tarmac drive into the circuit with excellent hard parking and permanent toilets, plus senior citizens/disabled hard standing car park with great viewing of the circuit.
Entry fee is just £10 for adults, £5 for children under 15 and toddlers under five free.
Spectator tickets can be bought on the gate, but cash only,
The event is sponsored by Caerfagu Prouducts Ltd, Bodenham Enterprise Park, and Steve Rowlands & Sons.
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