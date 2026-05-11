ELFYN Evans strengthened his grip on the World Rally Championship lead despite missing out on victory as Thierry Neuville snatched a dramatic win at Rally de Portugal.
Dolgellau driver Evans finished third overall after a demanding and unpredictable weekend, capitalising on late drama to extend his championship advantage to 12 points.
The rally had looked set to continue Toyota Gazoo Racing’s dominant start to the 2026 season, with Sébastien Ogier in control heading into Sunday. The Frenchman began the final leg with a comfortable lead and appeared on course for a record eighth Portugal victory.
However, the event turned on its head on the penultimate stage when Ogier was forced to stop and change a punctured tyre, costing him around two minutes.
That misfortune opened the door for Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, who had quietly kept himself in contention throughout a notoriously tough rally featuring rain, mud and constantly changing grip levels. He seized the opportunity to take the lead and held his nerve on the iconic Fafe Power Stage to secure his first win of the season.
While Neuville celebrated a crucial breakthrough for both himself and Hyundai, Evans was once again a model of consistency.
He and co-driver Scott Martin kept out of trouble across the weekend, staying within striking distance as others faltered. Their composure paid off when drama struck ahead, promoting them onto the podium alongside second-placed Oliver Solberg.
Evans also delivered when it mattered most on the final day. He was one of the standout performers on Super Sunday, finishing second in the classification behind Solberg to collect valuable bonus points. He then capped his rally with the third-fastest time on the Power Stage, further boosting his tally.
It was a quietly effective performance that underlined Evans’ title credentials — even without challenging directly for the win, he emerged from Portugal in a stronger championship position.
“This has been a long event with very tough conditions and a lot of ups and downs,” said Evans. “There were some moments where we had good pace, and others where I wasn’t so proud of my driving.
“I think there was potential for more but we didn’t quite get it right. Our team-mates Seb and Sami have been unlucky today and I feel for them. You never want to gain positions that way, but it’s part of the sport sometimes.
“We’ll take the points and aim for more in Japan.”
Toyota still came away with a double podium, but it could have been more. Sami Pajari, running third, also lost time with a puncture on the same stage as Ogier, denying the team an even stronger result.
Takamoto Katsuta finished fifth to keep himself in the title picture, while Ogier eventually dropped out of podium contention after his setback.
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