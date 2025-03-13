A netball tournament is being lined-up to help the ‘Homeless Pembrokeshire’ charity.
The Pembrokeshire FAST5 Netball Tournament will be held on Saturday, June 28, from 1 to 5pm, at the Pembrokeshire Sports Village in Haverfordwest.
It will feature 10 mixed netball teams from across Pembrokeshire and the exciting new netball format known as FAST5.
If you are familiar with netball, you will know that there are 7 positions - in FAST5, there are just 5. Players must cover more ground to make up for the positions lost, which makes the chance of interception higher.
The game is also tactically different because you can score more points from shooting further away.
The successful tournament last year led to the shooting zone separation line being added permanently to the courts at Pembrokeshire Leisure Village. This is the first facility in Wales to have had this done.
Last year’s tournament featured 8 mixed teams and their family/friends as spectators from across Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.
“Our vision is to combine our passion for netball and our desire to help those less fortunate than ourselves. Last year, we managed to raise £1155.80 for our chosen charity Morgan’s Army Children’s Cancer Charity.
“This year there is demand to accommodate more teams and hopefully therefore, more fundraising,” said event coordinator Caroline Ross.
“We are hoping to raise a sizeable donation for our local charity, Homeless Pembrokeshire. It may be thought that homelessness is not much of an issue in Pembrokeshire, but it is, and the number of people facing homelessness is growing.
“Approximately 6,000 people in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire are on the housing waiting list, and over 600 of those cases are in temporary accommodation.
“Homeless Pembrokeshire has a large community following and has been, since it began in 2017, almost entirely funded by community donations,” she added.