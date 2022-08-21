New challenges offered by 2022 Cambrian Rally
ALWAYS keen to offer something different to competitors, the organising team of the 2022 Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally have introduced innovations which they hope will give competitors of all levels the best possible experience.
As usual the event will be based in the resort town of Llandudno, with new headquarters at the Venue Cymru conference centre, and the service park being located at the Welsh Government Offices in Llandudno Junction which has excellent access from the A55 Expressway and the A470.
This year there will be a National rally comprising 60 stage miles, 45 of which are gravel, plus a 7.5mile closed road stage run twice on the Friday evening, and there will also be a pre-event reconnaissance. However, if a minimum number of 20 National entries is not reached the Friday night stages may be removed.
The Inter-Club event, will comprise 45 gravel stage miles; and for the first time there will be a Cambrian Trophy event comprising 38 stage miles. A non-championship round of the ANWCC Mini Cooper Challenge will also be included.
Clerk of the course Alyn Edwards said: “As organisers we never wish to offer the same challenges each year.
“We are always looking for something new and this year’s route we believe will offer all levels of competitor a different challenge.
“We have several new variations of old stages for the Interclub, including some sections of a power stage used by Wales Rally GB.
“For the National we have some night stages, plus 15 miles of closed road tarmac on Friday night.
“This year feels very exciting with the changes we have made helping to raise the event’s profile and put rallying in the public eye.”
He said the organising team from North Wales Car Club were very pleased that the event was again receiving the support of Conwy County Borough Council and Llandudno Town Council.
They were also grateful to the Welsh Government for the use of its car park at Llandudno Junction, and Rybrook Land Rover which is providing service facilities for Bowler Motorsport Championship competitors.
The Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally is a round of the British Rally Championship, the MRF Tyres British Trials and Rally Drivers Championship, the Pirelli Welsh Stages Championship, the Association of North West Motor Clubs Championship, and the Bowler Motorsport Championship.
Rally Guide 1 is now available and can be accessed at https://cambrianrally.co.uk/
