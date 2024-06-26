STEFFAN Williams, 15, from New Quay, has won the British Youth Sailing Regional Championship Topper Class in Dale, Pembrokeshire.
The two-day RYA Cymru event took place on 22-23 June with hosts Dale Yacht Club and Celtic Sea Watersports.
It’s a cornerstone event for youth and junior sailors, offering a platform for young talent to shine and compete at a high level.
Currently Welsh Topper Champion, Steffan, who has been making waves on the UK Topper sailing dingy circuit, continued his success by adding another medal to the cabinet.
A pupil at Ysgol Bro Teifi, member of New Quay Yacht Club and volunteer at Cardigan Bay Watersports, Steffan is a keen sailor wanting to inspire more young people into the sport.
He said: “It was a fantastic competition and I want to thank the other sailors especially Thomas Venning, from Port Dinorwic Sailing Club in Y Felinheli, who came second with an excellent performance and gave me a tough challenge.
“Also thank you to all the organisers, volunteers, RYA Cymru, and not forgetting my Welsh squad coaches, Will Willet and Jonny Everett, thank you for helping me throughout the year.
“I’m now preparing for the next ITCA UK National Championship at Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club in County Durham before the weeklong ITCA National Topper Championship at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy, in August.
“I hope to continue improving at these national events before transitioning into an ILCA Olympic class sailing dingy this autumn.
“Remember if you want to learn to sail in Ceredigon come to Cardigan Bay Watersports www.cardiganbaywatersports.org.ukin New Quay. It’s where I learnt to sail and had the best instructors and the most fun.”