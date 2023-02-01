An award-winning leisure company has given this year’s 20th Harlech Sprint Triathlon on 26 March extra legs by becoming a sponsor.
Salop Leisure, which has sales centres in Machynlleth, Shrewsbury and Stourport-on Severn, is donating £500 to the popular event which is expected to attract up to 450 competitors and more than 2,500 spectators to the South Eryri coastal town of Harlech.
The company owns three holiday parks in the Harlech area – Min-y-Don, Castle View and Llandanwg Holiday Parks – and has supported local sports clubs, the town’s swimming pool and community events for many years.
Set under the watchful eye of Harlech Castle, a World Heritage Site, Harlech Sprint Triathlon is one of the best loved races on the calendar.
It’s both a perfect beginner triathlon and a great season opener for the more competitive.
Competitors, who enter online here, are able to explore the historic town, beautiful coastline and cross the finish line inside Harlech Castle welcomed by The Ardudwy knights in armour.
This triathlon is an Always Aim High Community Event, with profits going towards supporting local projects, charities and community groups.
On Saturday, 25 March Harlech also hosts the World’s Steepest Street Run from the bottom of Harlech Castle steps, starting with a gradient of no more than 37%.
The triathlon begins at 8am the following day and comprises a 400-metre swim in Harlech swimming pool, followed by a beautiful 21.5km cycle and an impressive 5.5km run, with a final stretch along the beach to the famous ‘Storm the Castle” finish.
Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, said: “We are delighted to support the Harlech Sprint Triathlon, an event which brings thousands of people to the town and grows every year.
“Having three holiday parks in the area, it is vital that we support local events like this which help put Harlech on the map.”
Harlech Triathlon chairman Dave Sullivan said: “Our triathlon is very well supported and tends to sell out weeks before the event.
“Many of the triathletes tell me it’s their favourite because of the scenic location, the beach run, finish inside the castle and the organisation.
“We are very grateful for the continued sponsorship and support from Salop Leisure who have always been great supporters of our Harlech community.
“Hopefully, the triathlon will help to promote the company’s holiday parks and their five star luxurious rental holiday cottages promoted via Dioni website.”
Any businesses interested in sponsoring the triathlon are asked to contact Mr Sullivan by email at [email protected] or Tel: 07730822280.