Welsh rally driver James Williams is ready to reignite his Motorsport UK British Rally Championship campaign in Scotland this weekend, as Britain’s premier rallying series switches to Tarmac for the Jim Clark Rally – round two of the series.
Last time out in the championship, back in March the Newcastle Emlyn driver experienced an educational weekend in his new Ford Fiesta Rally2.
In treacherous, icy conditions, the Orange Amps-backed driver set the fastest time on stage one and led the rally, before picking up a puncture – dropping him down the order.
A fightback on the Cumbrian gravel led James to an eventual fourth placed finish, banking solid points into his championship account.
25-year-old James Williams along with his experienced co-driver Dai Roberts return to a happy hunting ground this weekend, as the pair finished a career-best second overall on the asphalt lanes of the Scottish Boarder Jim Clark Rally one year ago.
This year, the duo will be aiming for one better with a year of experience fighting at the highest level in British rallying under their belt.
“It’s been a big break since the Malcolm Wilson Rally [Round 1 of the BRC] so I think everyone is itching to get going again,” enthused Williams.
“In my mind the championship starts a fresh as we have four asphalt rallies back-to-back now and this first one will be critical to set the tone and try and gain the upper hand.
“I loved the Jim Clark [Rally] last year, it’s such a challenge!
"You have to be super committed and get the car dancing to pull any time.
"The night stages are incredibly challenging, yet rewarding so I can’t wait to get back to it on Friday night under the lights.
“I would like to be challenging for a podium again as a minimum, but I feel we can have a good crack at fighting for victory – against some very tough opposition this weekend.
"We tested in Ireland last weekend with the NPL team which allowed me to dust of the cobwebs, having not driven a rally car on asphalt in eight months.
"With a good recce, that will give us the confidence to go out there and keep the foot to the floor and have that confidence to fight for victory.”
The fabled roller coaster lanes around Duns are not for the faint hearted, as Britain’s best rally drivers go toe-to-toe on the second round of the championship this weekend on the Beatson’s Building Supplies Jim Clark Rally [26-27 May].
James would like to thank his team of loyal partners: Orange Amps, Mairon Freight, Fast Forward Logistics, Hyundai Power Products, Rally Cover, Michelin , Performance 1st Coaching, West Wales Lubricants, Palletline, Craftric Technology, JCB Workwear, Speedline Corse UK, Hide Away Wales, West Coast Finance, Ceir Castle Motors, Day’s Rental, Reynolds Fencing Suppliers, Vital Equipment and the Gareth Roberts Memorial Fund.