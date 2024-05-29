The Nursery is the race set aside for horses beginning their racing careers and this week there were some quite impressive entries. The winner was Dernol Jacky going one better than last week, for new owner Alma Beddoes from Llandrindod Wells while in second was Evenwood Itchy Feet, who once settled, ran a really good race with owner Gareth Mills from Llanddewi at the controls, while Living the Dream with his young owner Jimmy Munro from Bridgend showed plenty of talent in third.