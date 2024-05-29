THE first grass meeting of the season was held at the lovely open track at Synod Inn, in Ceredigion The weather was a little cold and damp, but the racing was red hot.
The first race was the Grade B where the little mare Beg For Mercy repeated her success of last week winning with her owner driver Ellie Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn in second was Victoria Penlan with her young owner Perry Thomas from Pontypridd in the seat, while the favourite Zulu Warrior and Mathew Tromans was third.
In the Grade A young Elin Bevan drove Ontop Shouder Cuda on his season’s debut. They dictated the race from the start to secure victory for the Bevan stable from Llanddewi, in second was the fast finished Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) while the veteran Lakeside Pan (Elder, New Quay) was third.
The Novice race which followed was very competitive and it was a mid position horse, Ceiron Spirit driven by Andrew Bevan from Builth who claimed the early lead, which they did not relinquish, with the attractive GG Rogue and Dai Arrowsmith from Gorslas in second while last week’s winner Up All Night (Flanagan, Wimbourne) was third.
The two sections of the Baby Novice were next on the card with the first going to Brywins Saturn owned by Carolyn Rowlands from Rhayader and driven by trainer Andrew Hardwick, in second was Easy Connection (Millard, Stourbridge) while the powerful grey Ladyford Buddy (Gale, Gorslas) was third. In the second division Manceys Deuce owned by Amanda Hawkes from Orleton and driven by Sam Reynolds claimed a significant victory from Amanda’s daughter Katie Davies driving her own Sally M while the backmarker Evenwood Gunslinger (Millard, Stourbridge) was third.
The Nursery is the race set aside for horses beginning their racing careers and this week there were some quite impressive entries. The winner was Dernol Jacky going one better than last week, for new owner Alma Beddoes from Llandrindod Wells while in second was Evenwood Itchy Feet, who once settled, ran a really good race with owner Gareth Mills from Llanddewi at the controls, while Living the Dream with his young owner Jimmy Munro from Bridgend showed plenty of talent in third.
The Consolation is a second chance for horses who may not have enjoyed the best of runs in their earlier race, so allows them to redeem themselves. Greenhill Lucky with Lee Price from Builth Wells on board claimed victory from Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Newbridge) while Red Cash (Sargent, Newbridge) was third.
The final race of the day was the Free For All this a race aimed at the premiere horses all off the gate. Dernol Yankee having pole position made the most of this with directions from his driver Lynne Boxhall, for owner Edward Wozencraft from Llangurig, in second was Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) while Llwyns Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington) clocked up a well deserved third.
On Saturday racing returns to Powys at the Broadheath common near Presteigne on Saturday June 1st starting at 1.30pm.
Results
Race1 Grade B: 1, Beg For Mercy (Ellie Tromans) owned Ellie Tromans, trained Mathew Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn; 2, Victoria Penlan 3 Zulu Warrior Time: 2:11.16
Race 2 Grade A: 1, Ontop Shouder Cuda (Elin Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Llanddewi; 2, Dernol Yankee 3 Lakeside Pan Time: 2:13.44
Race 3 Novice: 1, Ceiron Spirit (Andrew Bevan) owned Rachel Bevan & trained Andrew Bevan, Builth; 2, GG Rogue; 3, Up All Night Time: 2:09.07
Race 4 Baby Novice (1): 1, Brywins Saturn (Andrew Hardwick) owned Rowlands, Rhayader trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2, Easy Connection 3 Ladyford Buddy Time: 2:15.47
Race 5 Baby Novice (2): 1, Mancey’s Deuce (Sam Reynolds) owned & trained Hawkes, Orleton; 2, Sally M; 3, Evenwood Gunslinger Time: 2:12.10
Race 6 Nursery: 1, Dernol Jacky (Andrew Hardwick) owned Beddoes, Llandrindod trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2, Evenwood Itchy Feet; 3, Living the Dream Time: 2:20.56
Race 7 Consolation: 1, Greenhill Lucky (Lee Price) owned & trained Price, Builth Wells; 2, Carrie on Fred; 3, Red Cash Time: 2:13.62
Race 8 Free For All: 1, Dernol Yankee (Lynne Boxhall) owned Edward Wozencraft, Llangurig trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2, Zulu Warrior; 3, Llwyns Mercy Time: 2:07.31