Once again, the BRC attracted a star-studded and sell-out entry list as over 62 miles of world-class stages offered up the perfect battleground for some of the best drivers in the business. It was Ingram and co-driver Alex Kihurani who took first blood, stopping the clocks just over three seconds faster than Pryce but from there on in, it was the Welshman who took control with a vengeance, winning each one of the remaining morning stages to head into service with almost 12 seconds in hand over Ingram.