The changing conditions, which switched from dry and dusty to wet and slippery, weren’t helpful as Pryce tried to find the best loose-surface set-up on his new car, yet the Michelin Talent Factory driver was still able to set a pace that was only one second per kilometre slower that the regular ERC drivers – which is a remarkable feat, given that he has had so little seat time in the MAPO Motorsport-prepared car and that this was his first rally in Latvia for 13 years.