The annual Teifi 10 race, held on Easter Sunday, attracted over 100 runners this year and it was won by a familiar face for Aberystwyth Athletic Club.
In favourable running conditions, and as usual superbly organised by Clwb Rhedeg Sarn Helen, Owain Schiavone romped home in first place in a time of 56.33, one of eight runners who finished under the hour mark.
Llyr ab Einion was the next Aber AC runner home in a time of 1.02.51 with Shelley Childs finishing in 1.07.44. Dave Humphreys completed the course in 1.30.13, with John Evans crossing the line in 1.40.12.
A special mention must go to Lauren Cooper from Parc Bryn Bach Running club as she broke the female course record, set previously in 2010, in a time of 1.00.39.
Owain Schiavone was delighted to win this popular local race: “This a great course, relatively flat, and offers the opportunity for fast times as proven this year, it is also one of my favourite races of the year.
"Staging it on Easter Sunday was obviously a good decision and with such a strong turnout from across Wales, the win is so much sweeter.”
The Newtown chocoholics 5k race, traditionally run on Good Friday, offers the wonderful trophies of chocolate as prizes and that was too tempting for a few Aber runners.
Gethin Holland finished in 6th position overall in a time of 18.04 with Shelley Childs not too far behind in 8th position in 18.43.
Theresa Sharland completed in 28.35 with John Evans crossing the line in 28.47. In the junior races congratulations to Yasmin Evans who came second in her age category race.
Shelley was delighted with his age category win: “I have not run a race in a while so was very happy to get back racing and even more happy with my age category win.
"I can’t hide the fact that the chocolate prize was extremely tempting and maybe other race organisers should consider following suit – much more filling than a medal!”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.