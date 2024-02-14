Penrhiwpal Shooting Club has been awarded Be Active Wales’ funding and they are grateful to Sport Wales, the Welsh Government and the National Lottery for this opportunity to expand our club activities.
The club has received a share of National Lottery funding aimed at supporting grassroots sports clubs in Wales.
They were awarded £10,300 by Sport Wales’s Be Active Wales Fund which will help them expand their activities immensely.
By distributing money from The National Lottery, the Be Active Wales Fund offers clubs grants to get more people participating in Welsh sporting and activity clubs.
In Penrhiwpal Shooting Club’s case, the equipment purchased will help them train new members in a wide range of firearm use and safe handling.
It will increase the range of activities they can offer and hopefully, will attract more people from the wider community to try shooting in a safe and welcoming environment.
The club would love to attract younger members of the community into target shooting.
John Morgan said: “This funding will make a massive difference for our club.
“We are very grateful to Sport Wales for helping us improve our facilities and widen the shooting disciplines we can offer members old and new. Not only target shooting but improved clay shooting facilities too.
“The club has several plans to expand and this goes a long way in helping us achieve that aim.”