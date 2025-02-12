PENRHIWPAL Shooting Club has received two grants recently from Sport Wales.
The club suffered some damage caused by Storm Darragh just before Christmas and Sport Wales released an emergency grant application scheme for repairs.
The club was very fortunate to receive £3,000 towards the roof repairs and fallen tree damage.
They also received a grant for new equipment of £3,805.
Both awards have helped keep the club very active with now close on 120 full members.
It has grown over the years to be one of the most successful shooting ranges in the country and caters for most forms of the sport from precision target to plinking and shooters of all ages and standards are welcome.
They are always seeking to develop the club by enhancing the facilities and making the clubroom and ranges more accommodating for all members.