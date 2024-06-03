SARN Helen Running Club members have been very active of late with races held all over the country.
The Crocodile 8.8 Mile Race was hosted by Wye Valley Runners.
Mother and daughter duo Lou and Polly Summers took on the challenging course of steep climbs with sharp descents ran on tarred paths and muddy woodland trails.
Polly produced another stunning race finishing 2nd in the Female Open Category in 1:09:00 with Lou also running a great race in 1:24:24.
Kevin Jones was the sole representative for Sarn Helen at the Dambusters 10K, Llysyfran, Pembs.
A challenging multi terrain course with stunning scenery. Kev had a great race and was 2nd in the M50 category in a time of 42:27.
Dylan Davies continues to improve his performance on the track as he competed at Connah’s Quay in the North Wales Endurance Open where he gained 1st place in the 1,500 metres also securing himself a two second PB for his fantastic effort.
Maenclochog 10K proved to be a battle between two of Sarn Helen’s young guns, Ollie George and back-on-form Johnathan Price.
An undulating course encompassing a circular loop with gradual climbs and welcoming downhills saw Ollie just pip Johnathan across the finish line in an amazing time of 43 minutes 24 seconds to claim 1st male open with Johnathan taking 2nd place in 43:48.
Kevin Jones secured 2nd in the M50 category with Ian and Claire Williams also posting good times.
Cae William Llandeilo was the venue for the newest addition to Sarn Helen’s Club Championship Races.
The Three Parks Challenge Race hosted by Amman Valley Harriers is a 10K undulating multi-terrain course with a 700 ft elevation taking in the three parks of Llandeilo, Dinefwr National Trust Park, Penlan Park and Parc Le Conquet.
17 Sarn Helen members took on the challenging race with a few claiming category wins for their endeavours with all 17 runners posting great results: Dylan Davies, 4th overall and 1st M40 in 41:11; Carwyn Davies, 3rd M40 in 42:12 with Mike Davies 3rd in M50 category in 42:45; Nigel Davies, 43:53; Llyr Rees, 45:14; Teifion Davies, 45:57; Dan Hooper, 46:16; Arwyn Davies, 47:27; Eleri Rivers, 49:25; Steven Holmes, 50:52; Mitch Redwin, 51:12; Ian Williams, 51:40; Liz Pugh, 54:31; Mick Taylor, 59:20; Kerry Irwin-Hall, 1:02:12; Claire Williams, 1:07:25; and Jane Holmes, 1:08:19.