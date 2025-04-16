THE competitions finals and awards ceremony of the winter 2024/25 season of the Aberystwyth Pool League took place at The Royal Pier.
Gathered together were players, supporters, and members of the community, all eager to celebrate the hard work and achievements of the season.
As awards were presented to the finalists, there was a sense of camaraderie in the room.
The raffle added a touch of fun to the evening, with attendees enjoying the anticipation of winning some small prizes.
The evening showcased the talent within the league and reminded everyone of the spirit of the community.
The summer season is just around the corner and our members can look forward to starting again with a clean sheet.