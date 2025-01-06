IN the Dolgellau & District Pool League on Sunday, league leaders Torrent Hustlers started the second half of the season with a comfortable 10-2 win away at Sandbanks in Barmouth.
The hosts didn't win a frame until the last four games, where they had their two successes.
Hustlers' Tom Jones had an eight-ball clearance while Elfyn Dafydd and Brian Roberts won three times for the visitors.
Golf Club 2.0 remain in second place after beating visitors Royal B by eight frames to four, it was 5-3 to the hosts at the end of the second phase.
Sion Wilkes won all three of his games for the Golf, Jack Townshend and John Thorneywork winning two apiece for Royal B.
Royal A are in third position, this time defeating Fairbourne Golf at home, 8-4.
Dominic Bailey won his three frames for Royal A and also had an eight-ball clearance in the fourth frame of the day.
For the Fairbourne side James Green won three out of the four winning frames.
There was a 6-6 draw at Cross Keys when they entertained Min y Môr.
The Barmouth team were 6-3 up but could not get over the winning line as the Cross won the last three games.
The semi final draws for the Shield and League Cup were done on Sunday.
In the Shield it will be - Golf Club 2.0 v Royal A and Hustlers v Min y Môr.
In the Cup - Cross Keys v Fairbourne Golf and Golf Club 2.0 v Hustlers.
Fixtures, 12 January: Fairbourne Golf v Min y Môr; Golf Club 2.0 v Royal A; Royal B v Sandbanks; Torrent Hustlers v Cross Keys.