THE 2025/26 Dolgellau & District Pool League got under way on Sunday, with eight teams taking part this season.
Min y Môr from Barmouth have dropped out, to be replaced in the league by Garth Gangsters, Llwyngwril, while Golf Club 2.0 have been rebranded as Partee Animals at the Fairbourne Golf Club.
Champions, Torrent Hustlers opened with a convincing 9-3 win against visiting Royal B, as did last year's runners-up Royal A who defeated Cross Keys by the same scoreline in Barmouth.
The Hustlers, who play at the Cross Keys were 4-2 ahead at the half way stage and won five out of the next six frames to complete their victory, Tom Jones winning three times.
Royal A led 5-3, then taking the remaining four games, captain Bobby Griffith being successful three times.
Garth Gangsters opened their campaign with a 9-3 victory at Fairbourne Golf, Kieran Roberts notching up three frames for the new team.
Partee Animals also won their first match, away at Sandbanks, Barmouth, by 8-4.
Results: Fairbourne Golf 3 Garth Gangsters 9; Royal A 9 Cross Keys 3;
Sandbanks 4 Partee Animals 8; Torrent Hustlers 9, Royal B 3
Fixtures, 5 October: Fairbourne Golf v Torrent Hustlers; Garth Gangsters v Partee Animals; Cross Keys v Sandbanks; Royal B v Royal A
