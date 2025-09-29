Dolgellau Athletic 8 FC Queens Park 3
JD Welsh Cup, round 1
DOLGELLAU Athletic will take on Caersws in the second round of the JD Welsh Cup after they beat FC Queens Park in their rescheduled tie on Saturday.
The Cae Marian hosts started brightly taking a two goal-lead after 14 minutes through Osian Morris and Gerwyn Williams.
Opportunities to extend the lead were spurned and came back to haunt the team temporarily with Queens Park battling back to make it level, Nathan Gregory with a couple of goals.
Dol rallied and restored their two-goal cushion before the break, Williams and Morris netting their second goals.
The visitors took advantage of a lapse of concentration and a free kick early in the second half to reduce the deficit through Jack Hanley.
But and hopes of a comeback were dashed when they were reduced to nine players as Corey Smart and Josh Williams were given their marching orders around the hour mark.
Despite the extra men, the fifth goal still came with a sense of relief as all that mattered was getting into the next round.
It duly arrived on 70 minutes, Jamie Jones setting up Williams for his hat-trick.
Dol kept pressing and were rewarded with late goals by Ben Fisher, Joey Thomas, and a fourth for man-of-the-match and captain Williams.
Manager Rob Evans said: "We're made up and we've now rewarded ourselves with a cracking tie away at Caersws, an occasion we'll embrace and give our all.
“It's been fantastic seeing Jamie Jones make his return to football after several knee surgeries, and yesterday was Jamie's first injury-free appearance for the first team since April 2022.
“His hard work is paying off, and long may that continue.”
The first team will now be away for the next three games, starting next week with another cup tie in the FAW Trophy at Llandudno Amateurs.
