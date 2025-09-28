Pontarddulais 2 Aberaeron 2
ABERAERON were left frustrated after a dramatic 27-27 draw away at Pontarddulais, with the home side awarded a penalty try in the final play of the game, writes Arwyn Sychpant.
The hosts’ four tries to the visitors’ three means that they took three league points from the result, compared to Aberaeron’s two.
From one perspective, the result is a strong one – three games into life in Division 2 West and still unbeaten.
But the disappointment came from letting slip a 17-point lead in the first half, and a 15-point cushion with just 20 minutes remaining.
Aberaeron started superbly, dominating the opening quarter.
Tries from No. 8 Will Skyrme-James and lock Bleddyn Thomas, both converted by Rhodri Jenkins, came either side of a Jenkins penalty, giving the visitors a commanding early lead.
The backline play at times was creative and precise, as exemplified by wing Geraint Owen, who played a key role in the build-up to the second score.
Pontarddulais, however, used their experienced and physical pack to claw their way back into the game, scoring two tries – one from a driving maul and another via a penalty try.
Jenkins added another penalty to keep Aberaeron ahead 20-12 at the break, despite the visitors being reduced to 13 men for a spell.
The second half began brightly for Aberaeron, with Steffan Rees crossing after another flowing move, converted again by Jenkins. That would prove to be Aberaeron’s final score.
Playing into a deceptively strong wind, Aberaeron defended valiantly for much of the second half.
But sustained pressure from the hosts led to a penalty, an unconverted try, and finally, the dramatic penalty try that levelled the scores at the death.
Despite the late blow, Aberaeron can take many positives from the performance.
The quality of rugby played – particularly in attack – was outstanding at times.
However, the team will reflect on missed opportunities and a high penalty count that allowed Pontarddulais to stay in the contest.
Improved game management will be key going forward – ensuring discipline under pressure and avoiding giving the referee reasons to penalise will be crucial in tight matches.
