RICHARD James, the head PGA professional at Penrhos Park, has recently been appointed the regional south west boys’ coach.
Richard has been a huge asset since arriving at Penrhos Park and the club wished him all the best with his additional role.
RICHARD James, the head PGA professional at Penrhos Park, has recently been appointed the regional south west boys’ coach.
Richard has been a huge asset since arriving at Penrhos Park and the club wished him all the best with his additional role.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.