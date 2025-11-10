TORRENT Hustlers, in a surprising result, lost their 100 per cent record on Sunday in the Dolgellau and District Pool League.
In the Dolgellau derby match Cross Keys came out on top for their second win of the season by the narrowest of margins, 7 frames to 5.
The Hustlers were without their captain, Dion Jones, due to illness, but were still favourites for the clash at the Cross.
However, the underdogs were never behind, leading 5-3 before Hustlers got back level at 5-5.
Will McDonald made it 6-5 to the Cross before skipper Dei Fazakerley delivered the coup de grâce to give his team the 7-5 victory.
Will was successful in his three frames for the Cross, while Dei and Ben Reddicliffe won twice.
Tom Jones had two wins for the Torrent.
Garth Gangsters remain at the top of the table, although having played a game more than Royal A in second and Hustlers in third.
The Gangsters won 9-3 away to Royal B, with three frames apiece for Keith Maiden and Sion Wilkes, the captain; Andy Goodwin winning twice.
Royal A also won 9-3, away to Sandbanks.
For the victors George Chapman had three wins, Luke Hills and Dominic Bailey having two wins each.
Marc Wisbey won twice for Sandbanks.
In the Fairbourne Golf Club derby game, Partee Animals comfortably defeated Fairbourne Golf, 10-2, Chris Lee and James Green notching up 3 frames; 2 wins for skipper Phil Offland and Steve Parry.
Results: Cross Keys 7, Torrent Hustlers 5; Partee Animals 10, Fairbourne Golf 2; Royal B 3, Garth Gangsters 9; Sandbanks 3, Royal A 9.
Fixtures, 16 November: Shield quarter finals, 1st leg: Garth Gangsters v Fairbourne Golf; Partee Animals v Cross Keys; Royal B v Royal A; Torrent Hustlers v Sandbanks .
