Porthmadog 1 NFA 1
Ardal League North West
THIS was very much ‘one of those days’ for Porthmadog as they struggled to break down a determined NFA defence during a second half which they dominated from start to finish, writes Treflyn Jones.
Port even had the luxury of playing against 10 men for 51 plus minutes but what would have been a deserved winner failed to materialise.
NFA, on the other hand, deserve much credit for their dangerous attacking play during the first half and their never say die rearguard action after the interval.
Porthmadog could well have had their noses in front after barely a minute when Sam Reynolds was put clean through on goal by an accurate pass from Dan Atkins, but the young midfielder`s lob over the onrushing Ryan Roberts went over the bar.
Port could hardly grumble therefore when the visitors opened the scoring from a swift counter-attack on 18 minutes. A firm drive by the enterprising Macauley Taylor hit the bar with keeper Josh Cooke beaten and NFA retained possession well before a cross from the right was bundled home by Owen Herbert.
Port were having a productive spell in terms of possession from the 20 to 30 minute mark but another calamity occurred on 36 minutes when Sion Williams lost possession and Macaulay Taylor comfortably out-paced Gruff John before being bundled over close to goal. Penalty! Up stepped the same player but Cooke in the Port goal pulled off a fine save diving low to his left.
Two minutes later came another turning point in the match when an over-zealous challenge by NFA`s David Wallis on Port winger Atkins compelled referee Mark James to reach for his pocket and lo and behold! It was red!
Porthmadog upped the ante in the second period against NFA’s 10 men who were forced on to the back foot, and, during a lengthy period of defence versus attack, Port underlined their attacking intentions with substitute Caio Evans, Cai Jones and Rhys Alun being introduced into the fray.
There followed wave after wave of attacks by Porthmadog, and, on the hour mark, Port`s Jonny Bravo placed a lovely low shot into the corner of the net only for his `goal`to be ruled out for an offside infringement.
Then, Gruff John`s close range effort was sent tamely into the keeper`s arms on his near post.
Shot after shot were sent blazing over the bar. But in the 83rd minute Port drew level when a header by Atkins was relayed to Cai Jones whose header was placed just out of reach of a defender on the line.
1-1 with the homesters being roared on in search of a winner. Indeed, a minute later a glorious exchange of passes came to an end when a last ditch tackle just foiled the industrious Rhys Alun with the goal seemingly at his mercy.
This was undoubtedly a case of two points dropped for Chris Jones` men especially when considering that fellow title contenders Bangor could only manage a very fortunate 3-3 draw at lowly Penmaenmawr Phoenix.
Port have a blank Saturday coming up next and so the next game at Y Traeth will be a third round Welsh Cup tie against Port Talbot Town on 22 November with a 2pm Kick-off.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.