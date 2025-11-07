TEN young athletes have received the news that they will receive £1,000 or more towards their sporting costs from the ‘Cofio Robin’ charity fund.
Efa Dwyfor-Clark, from Bangor, was delighted to receive £1,600: “This money really enables me to achieve my dream.”
Efa ranks in first position throughout Wales with her swimming and is aiming for the Commonwealth. She also plays netball for the under 17 Wales team. A truly talented sportswoman and deserving of the charity’s support.
Huw Buck Jones is a road cyclist from Bethel, near Caernarfon, and after receiving the news he was to receive £1,500 explained that: “The money will be extremely useful to me whilst travelling and racing abroad.”
Huw is already competing in British, European and World Championships and races regularly in Japan and Europe.
Alexander Marshall Wilson who plays wheelchair basketball and is aiming for the Paralympics was elated when he received the news that he had been awarded £1,400.
He said: “I would like to say a massive thank you for this funding. It all makes a big difference towards my sporting goals and I am very grateful.”
16 different sports were supported this year and 33 individuals from Gwynedd and Conwy were granted an amount ranging from £100 to £1,600.
The trustees had the daunting task of reading the 46 applications and choosing who was to receive support.
They were amazed with the applicants’ dedication to their chosen sport and also the commitment of their parents.
The charity was founded in memory of Robin Llyr Evans, who died following an accident in a newly built stadium in Wuhan, China. whilst working for Hawk-Eye.
The family wanted to establish something special in his memory – something that would reflect the zest that Robin had for life and his unparalleled interest in sports and people.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.