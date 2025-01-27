THE top two teams in the Dolgellau & District Pool League clashed at the Cross Keys on Sunday.
Home team and leaders, Torrent Hustlers sealed a narrow 7-5 win over second placed Royal A, last season's champions.
Although not at full strength Royal A fought valiantly, it was four apiece after the second phase of the match.
However, Hustlers won the next three frames to reach the seven points needed for a victory.
Captain Bobby Griffith won his three games including the final frame to leave it at 5-7.
He now leads the way in the individual averages for the season.
There were two winning frames each for Brian Roberts and Sean Jones for the hosts and Louie Catherall for the visitors.
Golf Club 2.0 moved above Royal A into second place by defeating visitors Min y Môr, 7-5.
The Golf's Sion Wilkes continued his good run of form, winning his three games, while Steve Parry had an eight-ball clearance for the hosts.
Mandi Airey won her second game of the day to take Min y Môr into a 5-4 lead, but Golf came back by winning the last three frames to reach the seven point mark.
Keith Maiden won twice for the hosts as skipper Kieran Roberts won the last frame to steer his side to victory.
Sandbanks won 8-4 against Cross Keys. Steve Hart won three for the Barmouth coastal team, Tom Lansley and Marc Wisbey winning two frames apiece. Royal B v Fairbourne Golf was postponed.
Hustlers now have 119 points, Golf Club 2.0 97 and Royal A 95; Cross Keys lead the rest of the pack in 4th with 65 .
Fixtures, 2 February: Shield semi finals, 1st leg, Golf Club 2.0 v Royal A; Torrent Hustlers v Min y Môr. League - Royal B v Fairbourne Golf