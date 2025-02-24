Torrent Hustlers are confirmed as the 2024-25 League Champions of the Dolgellau & District Pool League, on Sunday winning 7-5 away at Golf Club 2.0.
Hustlers captain Dion Jones led from the front by winning all three of his games, the score being 4-4 going in to the last four frames.
Victories by Tom Jones and Elfyn Dafydd set up Dion to win the final game, taking his side to the 7 points needed for the win.
The same two teams then played the first leg of the K O Cup semi-final, Hustlers coming out on top again, this time having a 6-4 advantage to take to the second leg on March 16.
Dion continued to have a good day, winning twice, as did Brian Roberts for the visitors. Torrent were 6-2 ahead after the singles only to see the Golf taking the two doubles frames.
Cross Keys defeated Fairbourne Golf 9-3 in their final home league match. Will McDonald and Jordan Tyrrell won twice for the Cross, while Ashlee Cox won 2 frames for the Fairbourne side.
It ended all square at Royal B who entertained Min Y Mor. Brian Peed had 3 wins for Min Y Mor including the final frame to ensure a 6-6 draw for the visitors. David Hall and Liam Huntley had two frames apiece for Royal B.