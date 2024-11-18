TORRENT Hustlers have 77 points and are out in front by 13 points at the half way stage of the season in the Dolgellau & District Pool League with Golf Club 2.0 in second on 64 and Royal A third with 61.
On Sunday, Hustlers consolidated their position by travelling to Royal B and winning 10-2, Dion Jones and Elfyn Dafydd both being successful in all three of their games.
Royal A played two away matches on the same day, firstly at Sandbanks and then at Cross Keys in the evening.
Both matches finished 8-4 in favour of the Royal A.
At Sandbanks the visitors led 5-3 after the second set of frames, winning three out of the last four to complete their victory, Dominic Bailey victorious in his 3 games for Royal A.
It was the same scenario at the Cross later, a 5-3 advantage turning into an 8-4 success for the Barmouth team, Bobby Griffith on the scoresheet three times for Royal A.
In the seaside derby match at Fairbourne, Golf Club 2.0 defeated Fairbourne Golf 7-5 after being 5-3 ahead at the second stage. Fairbourne Golf brought it back to 4-5, only to lose the next two frames to take Golf 2.0 to the winning line.
Sandbanks, in their first of two home matches on the day, nosed into a 6-5 lead against Min y Môr whose Gary Richardson won the final frame to secure a 6-6 draw for his side.
Fixtures, 24 November, Shield, Quarter Final, 1st leg: Cross Keys v Torrent H; Fairbourne Golf v Golf Club 2.0; Min y Môr v Sandbanks; Royal A v Royal B