MEMBERS of the Aberystwyth Pool League recently assembled for a final night of competitions to complete the 2024 Summer season to determine the winners and congratulate the winners.
The event was the most well attended of its kind so far, with around 100 members showing up to participate, spectate and support.
The league consists of three divisions and the competitions are conducted on a divisional basis.
The matches kicked off at 7.30pm, the 3-a-side matches were played first, followed by the Doubles and finally the much anticipated and climactic Singles.
Intermittent breaks were made for making presentations, awarding prize money, awards and medals and taking photograph
. Refreshments were kindly provided by The Royal Pier to sustain the celebrations.
A raffle with a sizeable number of prizes were distributed to a lucky few winners.
The Aberystwyth Pool League thanks all its members, sponsors and the venues that continue to host us year after year for making it all possible.
League Winners: Division One: 1, Piertrix Potters of The Royal Pier; 2, Pier Exiles of The Royal Pier. Division Two: 1, Curleys Roosters of Tafarn Y Roosters; 2, Cambrian of Cambrian. Division Three: 1, Gog B of Gogerddan Arms; 2, Roosters Lads
Division One winners, Singles: 1, Russell Jones of Pietrix Potters; 2, Michael Harris of Bar 46. Doubles: 1, Steve Thomas & Paul Williams of Pier. 3-a-side: Russell Jones, Anthony Thomas and David G Binding of Piertrix Potters
Division Two, Singles: 1, George Lewis of Tafarn Y Roosters. Doubles: 1, George Lewis and Andrew Curley of Tafarn Y Roosters (also Singles winner & Runner up). 3-a-side: 1, Tom Williams, Garmon Nutting, Joey Williams of Rhydypennau Inn. Division Three, singles: 1, Ethan Jenkins of Harleys. Doubles: 1, Dan E & Sion of Gogerddan Arms B. 3-a-side: 1, Dan Bentham, Pete Bentham, Steve Davies