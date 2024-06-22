A PENRHYNDEUDRAETH school has unveiled their new playground equipment to fundraisers.
Ysgol Hafod Lon received £4,500 from Madoc Yacht Club and the Porthmadog Benevolent Fund to buy the equipment which will help build strength in the arms and the shoulders, improve coordination, flexibility and cardio.
Deputy head Mr Brunelli said that the pupils are having a great time using it and were very excited seeing it being built.
Ysgol Hafod Lon is a well respected school who take pride in providing a lively and happy community for pupils who have additional needs. Pupils aged between 3 and 19 years travel from the area encompassing Aberdaron and Tywyn to attend.
The £4,500 cheque was presented to Mr Brunelli by Madoc Yacht Club bar steward Mike Morris and Nigel Beattie, trustee of Porthmadog Benevolent Fund.
£3,500 has been raised by MYC. Mike organises charity walks, raffles and a weekly quiz, with quiz regulars ‘The Jammy Dodgers’ handing their cash winnings straight back into the charity pot.
MYC Rowing Section contributed by holding a 24 hour Rowathon in April, as reported in Cambrian News in May.
£1,000 was raised by Porthmadog Benevolent Fund with trustees Nigel Beattie and Rob Murray, who both have relatives attending the school. The fund was set up to raise money for local charities and continues to support Ysgol Hafod Lon.