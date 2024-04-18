PORTHMADOG’S Medi Harris is one of five Welsh swimmers who have been selected to represent Great Britain at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris this summer.
Harris, Matthew Richards, Daniel Jervis and Kieran Bird will fly the flag for Wales as part of Team GB during the Olympic pool programme, while Hector Pardoe – who earned a bronze medal at February’s World Championships – will race in the 10km open water marathon event.
The former Ysgol Eifionydd pupil will make her Olympic debut in France after claiming Commonwealth, European and World medals since the last edition of the Games.
The Backstroke specialist qualified as part of the Women’s 4x200m Freestyle relay team at the London Aquatics Centre.
Medi is just 21 years old but has plenty of experience under her belt ahead of her Olympic debut.
She first made a splash in Welsh colours, winning 100m backstroke bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games aged 19 before continuing her rise by representing Great Britain.
A quartet of medals at the European Championships just a few weeks later was the perfect way to start, with Harris returning from Rome with 100m backstroke silver as well as gold in 4x100m freestyle relay.
It was all part of a perfect breakout year for the Swansea University graduate, who also made the finals of the 50m and 100m backstroke at the World Championships.
Harris continued to enjoy success on the international stage heading towards Paris, sealing 200m backstroke gold at the European Short Course Championships at the end of 2023 before earning silver in 4x200m freestyle relay and bronze in the bronze in the mixed 4x100m medley relay.
She will hope to continue that form at the Games this summer as she makes good on her talent that was evident from a young age, boasting a number of junior medals to her name.
She won Commonwealth Youth Games silver in 2017 and was part of the 4x100m medley relay team that won bronze at the European Junior Championships in 2019.
Swim Wales CEO Fergus Feeney said: “We are so proud of each of the athletes selected for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. For Welsh swimmers to make up more than 15 percent of the team is an incredible achievement for our small nation.
“It is testament to the collective efforts of the athletes, coaches, families across the entire aquatics community in Wales and beyond.
“I have no doubt that Medi, Matthew, Daniel, Kieran and Hector will inspire the nation and future generations of swimmers with their performances in Paris.
“Their talent, hard work and dedication has earned them their spot on Team GB, and I wish them the very best of luck in their final preparations for the Games.”