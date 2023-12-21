While the majority of Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s members were tackling the 25th anniversary Aberystwyth 10k route, a few seasoned veterans crossed the border and took a shot at the Telford 10k race.
According to experts, it has been statistically proven as the fastest 10k course in the UK, a generally flat two-lap traffic free sheltered tarmac course and always attracts an elite pool of runners.
Owain Schiavone continued his positive return from injury leading the Aber team home in a time of 34.35 with Edd Land not too far behind in 35.20. Tracey Breedon secured 3rd place in her category in a time of 40.46 with Neil Gamble hot on her heels in 41.01. Lina Land finished in 54.36 with Lynsey Gamble crossing the finish line in 1.10.20.
For Tracey Breedon, it was a positive finish to a good year: “The Telford 10k always attracts a strong field of runners and many of them at elite level. Considering there were nearly 2,000 runners taking part I am delighted with a podium place in my age category. This has been a great year for me with regards to my running development and much of that is down to the support and coaching I have had from Aber AC colleagues.
“After a few New Year’s Eve races, the aim is to continue in the same vein next year and I have already secured places at the Berlin and Dublin marathons – so roll on 2024!”
The curtain closer for the year for Aber AC is the annual festive prom dash – a bit of fun running a few lengths of the prom but with staggered timed starts ensuring everyone has a chance of winning. It is a 2.5 mile run and with over 60 members taking part, Adam Cowdrey was named as the 2023 prom dash champion for 2023.
Looking back at the year Aber AC chair, Paul Williams was delighted with the last 12 months: “It has been an extremely busy year where we have seen the membership for the seniors and juniors grow constantly and that has been reflected in the success the club has had in various races not only in Wales, but throughout the world.
“But the focus of our activities is not solely on competing and winning but rather on offering support and encouragement to those who want to exercise socially and regularly with like minded people.
“So with that in mind if you are considering your New Year’s resolutions why not think of joining us in 2024 – I can assure you won’t regret it.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.