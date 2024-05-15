This was another strong night of running for Sarn Helen with Dylan Lewis crossing the finish line in 1st position and in doing so breaking the course record by 40secs in a stunning time of 34:44. Dee Jolly was 1st Female home in 42:08, Liz Pugh 1st F55 in 53:35, Glyn Price 1st M55 in 39:27. George Eadon, Simon Hall and Tony Hall also had great runs.