SARN Helen Running Club member Rachel Stoddart completed her second Ultra out of six as she took part in the Heart of Wales Ultramarathon in Llanidloes with her beloved dog Percy.
This is part of The Pegasus Slam 2024 Ultra Running Series.
Sarah Puetz travelled to Carmarthen to compete in the Annual Mayor’s 5K Race and achieved a good time of 28:32. Emma Palfrey and Daniel Jones went to the capital city to compete in the Cardiff 5K Race for Victory.
Emma secured herself a fantastic PB in a time of 18:48 which gained her 3rd place in the F40 category out of 93 runners and Daniel had an equally amazing run in 18:13.
The second of Sarn Helen’s Club Races took place on Bank Holiday Monday at Ysgol Dyffryn Cledlyn, superbly organised by Eleri Rivers and her team which saw a record number of 93 entries, 42 of them from Sarn Helen.
The weather was kind with the five mile route taking runners along country lanes before a last fast mile on the main road back to the school.
There were impressive performances by Sarn Helen runners, notably, Polly Summers 1st Female and 7th Overall in a stunning time of 32:18. Dee Jolly 1st F35 in 36:36 and Nia Venville 3rd F35 in 44:40. Lou Summers 1st F45 in 37:24, Eleri Rivers 2nd F45 in 38:01, Delyth Crimes 3rd F45 in 38:46.
Simon Hall was 3rd overall and 2nd M40 in 30:39, George Eadon 4th overall and 2nd M Open in 31:32, Matthew Walker was 3rd M Open with a PB in 32:43, Dylan Davies 3rd M40 in 32:43 and Nigel Davies 3rd M50 in 33:26.
Mike Davies, Glyn Price, Owen Mc Conochie, Steven Holmes, Llyr Rees, Teifion Davies, Kevin Jones, Elliot Howells, Mitch Readwin, Ian Williams, Geth Ap Phylip, Eric Rees, Liz Pugh, John Mc Donagh, Michelle Billing, Dallas Wiseman, David Casso Davies, Eleanor Howells, Jo Rosiak, Tony Hall, Kerry Irwin Hall, Pamela Carter, Jane Holmes, Louise Jenkins, Kelly Allen, Claire Williams, Rachel O’Connor, Claire Morgan Hall, Corrina Robinson, Rhian Davies and Rachel Stoddart all had strong runs with a few achieving personal best times.
Sarn junior and youth runners also had great runs, Evelyn Eadon 2nd, Ben Hall 3rd with Sioned Kersey 1st girl home in her category. Wil Daviez, Benjamin Eadon, Esther Llwyd Jones, Molly Rose, Ellis Herrick, Jacob Hall, Connor Billing also had runs to be proud of.
Ras y Barcud Summer Series saw it’s second race being ran on The Hafod Estate, a technical and challenging course of just under 6miles but perfect running conditions.
This was another strong night of running for Sarn Helen with Dylan Lewis crossing the finish line in 1st position and in doing so breaking the course record by 40secs in a stunning time of 34:44. Dee Jolly was 1st Female home in 42:08, Liz Pugh 1st F55 in 53:35, Glyn Price 1st M55 in 39:27. George Eadon, Simon Hall and Tony Hall also had great runs.
Junior runners also achieved success with Ellis Herrick 1st, Ben Hall 2nd and Evelyn Eadon 2nd in their respective age groups. Jacob Hall, Maddy Eadon and Mia Lloyd also ran great races.
The Preseli Beast celebrated it’s 10th Anniversary on Saturday 11th May, a tough, scenic, circular off road/fell running race set in the heart of the stunning Preseli Hills and if it was not already challenging enough, to mark this milestone year an extra special hill was added known as the Wall of Death.
Two brave Sarn Helen runners took on the challenge and reaped the rewards with impressive results.
Ollie George, still making his comeback following injury finished 3rd overall and 1st Under 20 in 1:36:09, whilst Delyth Crimes who won her age category last year equalled this result with a brilliant race claiming 1st F50 in 2:17:59.
Whilst the Preseli Beast might have been an uphill challenge Becky Atkinson one of Sarn Helen’s newest members decided to take on the Ultra Trail Snowdonia 50K, although the distance was nearer to 55 with an overall elevation of almost 11,000 feet of running technical mountain trails around the Snowdon massif.
Becky had a phenomal race and was 9th female overall in a strong field of international runners. She was the 4th British female to cross the line and 46th overall out of 788 runners and was 1st in the 45-49 age category in a time of 8:53:24, a superb achievement.