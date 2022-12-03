Aberystwyth and District Amateur Swimming Club organised a mini-meet at Plascrug Leisure Centre on Sunday, 13 November.
The aim was to offer a racing experience for all swimmers in a relaxed and supportive atmosphere.
Over 30 swimmers attended the mini meet with coaches supporting them with their starts, turns and finishes.
After two hours of racing, the swimmers and their families had a social breakfast in the Students Union which provided a perfect opportunity for swimmers to socialise, parents and families to connect whilst coaches were at hand to offer support and advice.
Summer McDonnell (the gala secretary) was on hand to help swimmers and their families to select future meets and offer invaluable advice.
Sian Sherman and the Students Union were thanked for hosting the breakfast and the senior swimmers for their continued support and source of inspiration for the younger swimmers.
Three of the senior swimmers have been sharing their expertise and enthusiasm for the sport by supporting coaches pool side on a regular basis during training sessions.
Elen Morgan (club captain), Tirion Sherman-Higgs and Aaron Jones have all shown great commitment and Tirion received the great news on Thursday that she had won a Swim Wales Young Volunteer of the Year 2022 award.