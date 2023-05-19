Organisers of Wales’ highest-profile international motorsport event have announced this year’s Rali Ceredigion will take place over the weekend of 2nd & 3rd September, with JDS Machinery confirmed as the rally’s new title sponsor.
As it did in 2019 and 2022, the event will start and finish in the mid-west Wales coastal town of Aberystwyth, with a new route taking competitors into the Cambrian Mountains where they’ll experience some of the best closed road Tarmac stages in the world.
Once again, Rali Ceredigion will host a round of five major domestic and international championships: British Rally Championship, Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Championship, JD Tyres Welsh Tarmacadam Championship, TER (Tour European Rally) Series and FIA European Trophy, a line-up that is destined to attract top-level national crews and international entries.
The third running of this much-acclaimed event will see organisers build on the successes generated in 2019 and 2022 to create a weekend festival of motorsport that is set to provide even greater benefits and opportunities for all involved:
- Regional economic boost: Last year the rally generated over £2m of additional income for Aberystwyth and surrounding areas and, as it grows in reputation and status, will provide increased economic benefits to local businesses this year.
- Sustainability and environmental initiatives: Rali Ceredigion has pioneered a range of sustainability and environmental initiatives, including a ground-breaking carbon offset programme that saw last year’s event return a more-than carbon neutral outcome, the first ever rally to introduce a class for fully electric vehicles and the only event in the UK to achieve FIA environmental management accreditation.
- Greater value for competitors: This year’s event will see a ceremonial start take place on Friday evening and the competitive distance increased to 100 stage miles, whilst the entry fee has been held at 2022 prices.
- Revised route: New stages that provide fresh challenges and explore previously unused stretches of road have been included: Cwm Ystwyth, with its classic moorland surroundings within the enchanting Elan Valley; Clywedog that utilises roads surrounding the infamous Hafren Forest and Cwmerfyn, with its famous sequence of hairpins. The route also sees the return of previously established stages such as Nant y Moch and Devil’s Bridge
- Saturday evening entertainment: The return of the spectacular Aberystwyth street stage will see competitors perform two runs, starting from the Promenade, heading through the town and past the castle to finish on the sea-front road, this high-profile feature provides entertainment for families and fans, whilst delivering benefits to the local retail and hospitality sector.
- More fan zones: Organisers will continue to provide and develop a series of strategically positioned fan zones designed to offer spectators safe and premium viewing areas, accessed via an innovative park-and-ride scheme
- Corporate opportunities: A comprehensive range of corporate hospitality packages coupled to extensive branding, marketing and promotional opportunities will be available to commercial partners, sponsors, local businesses and their guests.
Jack Davies started out in 1940 as an agricultural contractor in the village of Gwyddgrug in Pencader, before going on to sell hay and straw. He later founded J Davies & Son, retailing and repairing agricultural machinery for the local farming community.
The business was further developed by Jack’s son Vaughan and now recognised at JDS Machinery, is run by Jack’s grandson, Gary. Supplying and servicing machinery for the agricultural, construction, ground care, municipal, equine and arborcultural industries, JDS Machinery is a main dealer for Valtra Tractors, Takeuchi Excavators and Solis Compact Tractors, as well as a range of other agricultural and construction machinery brands.
“Having been associated with the rally since 2019 and seeing first-hand how much of an asset the event is on both a local and wider scale for West Wales, we are proud to become its title sponsors this year”, said JDS Machinery Director Gary Davies.
Chairman of the rally’s organising committee Phil Pugh is excited by the prospect of this year’s event: “When we first ran the rally in 2019, we were absolutely delighted with the outcome and the support we received. Then, after having to take the next two years out the pressure was on, not only replicate what had gone before but to take the event to a whole new level.
“I’m delighted to say that everyone on the organising team stepped up to the mark and delivered beyond expectations. Therefore, with the experience of the first two events behind us, we’re in a great position to build on the achievements this year.
“A big part of the event’s success has been our focus on sustainability. It’s helped drive innovative approaches to reducing its environmental impact and with further initiatives in store for this year, we’re intending to continue to lead the way in this area.
“I extend a warm Rali Ceredigion welcome to JDS Machinery as our new title sponsor. It’s great to have such a successful local business on board and we look forward to working with them at such an exciting time in our rally’s history.”
Further news and information about this year’s JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion will be announced over the coming weeks.
Having supported both previous editions of Rali Ceredigion as a main sponsor, JDS Machinery has increased its involvement this year to become the event’s title sponsor.